Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 284 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,953,000 after purchasing an additional 554,609 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $52,169,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 246.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Xylem by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after buying an additional 186,105 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.00. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.