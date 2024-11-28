Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 309 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Ventas by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.55 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -379.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,360,514.40. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,311 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

