Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 690 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 303.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 86.6% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $74.22. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

