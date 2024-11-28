Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires Shares of 11,590 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 25,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $750,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,943.74. The trade was a 24.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.4 %

GPK stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

