Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,398 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 7,720.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UITB opened at $46.80 on Thursday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1594 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

