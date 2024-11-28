Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,115.26. This trade represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

