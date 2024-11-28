Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Teca Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,938,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 613,070 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 53.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,798,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

