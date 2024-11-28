Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in KBR were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 29.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after buying an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after buying an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,621,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,624,000 after acquiring an additional 353,209 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in KBR by 913.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 298,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 269,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE KBR opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $72.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

