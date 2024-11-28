Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $268,000 Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,847,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,191.57. This trade represents a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $515.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.68 and its 200-day moving average is $435.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.01 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $456.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

