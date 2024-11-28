Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $302,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 22,680.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,502 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 71,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,405.75. This represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

