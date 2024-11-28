Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. The trade was a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,841. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

