Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,452,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,882,000 after buying an additional 82,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 89.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 81,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $164.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $173.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.33.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

