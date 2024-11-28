Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $288.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.40 and a 12 month high of $290.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

