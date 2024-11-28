Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 7,557 Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.92 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.