Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $32,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.