Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 1,426,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,015,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,278,000 after acquiring an additional 526,119 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after buying an additional 545,448 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,047,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,838,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

