Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 44,205.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,915,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,710 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in FOX by 1,727.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in FOX by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 663,089 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,706,000 after purchasing an additional 597,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,208,000 after buying an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FOX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 186,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $8,637,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

