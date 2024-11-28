Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 12,863 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Envista were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Envista by 97.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.34 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 53.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Envista from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

