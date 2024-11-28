Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 2,188 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after acquiring an additional 529,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

TRN opened at $37.45 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.63%.

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.