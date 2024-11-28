Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,449 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,361 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 388,486 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,670,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,162,000 after buying an additional 281,784 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,342,000 after buying an additional 6,445,422 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

