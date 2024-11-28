Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 205.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 574,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,506,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,521,000 after buying an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 70.3% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 404,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

