Sage Therapeutics Board Member, Dr. Jeffrey M. Jonas, Announces Retirement

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Jeffrey M. Jonas, MD, a member of the company’s Board of Directors, will be retiring from his position. The retirement is set to be effective as of December 1, 2024.

Dr. Jonas’s decision to retire was communicated to the company on November 22, 2024. It is important to note that this retirement does not stem from any disagreements between Dr. Jonas and Sage Therapeutics on matters related to the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Sage Therapeutics, a Delaware corporation with its principal executive offices in Cambridge, MA, is known for its work in developing treatments for central nervous system disorders. The company’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SAGE.

The official document was signed on behalf of Sage Therapeutics by Gregory Shiferman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, on November 26, 2024.

This information was shared in accordance with Item 5.02 of the SEC filings, focusing on the Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As of now, no further details regarding the succession plan for Dr. Jonas’s position on the Board have been disclosed. Investors and stakeholders will be awaiting further updates from Sage Therapeutics regarding this transition.

