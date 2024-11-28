Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $4,224,948.66 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 75,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $4,224,948.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,119.88. This represents a 38.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $4,835,520.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $3,047,646.24.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,500,480.00.

Samsara Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IOT opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Samsara

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.