Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Grows By 1,716.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, an increase of 1,716.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Brands Trading Up 2.7 %

Imperial Brands stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $33.49.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

