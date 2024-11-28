Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 14,875.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 14,875.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

