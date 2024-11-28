Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 14,875.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 14,875.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SMGZY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
