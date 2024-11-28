SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 106.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 282,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,618,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $39.19 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

