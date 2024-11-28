SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $14,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,598,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,138,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,244,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

