SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,437,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,583,000 after buying an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 443,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $192.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

