Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Price Target Raised to $4.40

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.90 to $4.40 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Standard Lithium will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLI. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 307,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standard Lithium by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Lithium by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

