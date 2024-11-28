Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Price Target Raised to $4.40

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.90 to $4.40 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Standard Lithium Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SLI opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $291.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Standard Lithium will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Standard Lithium Company Profile
Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.
