Susan Ocampo Sells 12,438 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $1,700,647.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,848,231.15. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Susan Ocampo sold 40,192 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.40, for a total value of $5,361,612.80.

On Monday, November 18th, Susan Ocampo sold 1,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $223,625.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $131.67 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

