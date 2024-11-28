Swiss National Bank Has $5.87 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 96.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

HP stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $693.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

