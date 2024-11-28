Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after buying an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 235.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,529,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,268,881. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $485.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.41 and a fifty-two week high of $492.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.