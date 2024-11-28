Telsey Advisory Group Has Lowered Expectations for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Price

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.94. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $315,392.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This trade represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 117.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 97.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

