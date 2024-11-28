Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 6,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

TRNO opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.69%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

