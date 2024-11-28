The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $86,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

