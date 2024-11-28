Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 41,700 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

