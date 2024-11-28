Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 489,045 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,045 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 239,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,792,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 395,798 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,802.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 313,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 297,386 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 156.94 and a beta of 0.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.81%.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

