TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,901,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,731.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TRTX stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 152.83, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

