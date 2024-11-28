Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 185,395 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.