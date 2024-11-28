Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $254,977,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,905,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,112,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,223,000 after purchasing an additional 417,046 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,914,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,126,000 after purchasing an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 176.32%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

