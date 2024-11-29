10,666 Shares in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,555,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,877,000 after purchasing an additional 233,601 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Price Performance

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.99. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJW. Bank of America began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

