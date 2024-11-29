10,891 Shares in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Clipper Realty by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLPR opened at $4.96 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 million, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -131.03%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

