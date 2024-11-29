12,208 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HONE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. This trade represents a 46.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

