12,710 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KYN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 24,443.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,872,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN opened at $13.51 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

