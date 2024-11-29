1,296 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Shopify by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Shopify by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.36.
Shopify Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
