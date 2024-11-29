159,430 Shares in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 159,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honest by 117.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 846,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 716,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 627,464 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honest by 973.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 390,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 382,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,851,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 268,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNST opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $825.86 million, a PE ratio of -204.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNST shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Honest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 65,176 shares of Honest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $462,749.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763,143 shares in the company, valued at $19,618,315.30. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $8,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. This represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,542,680 shares of company stock valued at $9,765,589 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

