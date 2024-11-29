24,366 Shares in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 24,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,861,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,949,000 after buying an additional 141,245 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold during the second quarter valued at about $585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Safehold by 14.9% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,662,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,361,000 after purchasing an additional 345,661 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Safehold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.45 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 32.08%. Safehold’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Safehold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.