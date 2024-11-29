4,274 Shares in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FB Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 106,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,620 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,935,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,557,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,909,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,497,413.15. This trade represents a 0.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

See Also

