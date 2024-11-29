43,320 Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 54.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $165,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,956.49. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,443.10. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,175 shares of company stock worth $1,927,079. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

