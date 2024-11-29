450 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 456.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,146,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock opened at $225.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.95. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

